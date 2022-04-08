Watch Rafael Devers Hit First Home Run Of 2022 Season For Red Sox Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers really enjoys facing Gerrit Cole.

The Boston Red Sox opened up their 2022 Major League Baseball season Friday afternoon against the New York Yankees and wasted no time getting to Cole.

The Yankees ace started the first inning with a four-pitch walk to Kiké Hernández to bring Devers to the plate. The third baseman sent an 0-1 pitch to right field that was an absolute no-doubter to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Rafael Devers sets the tone EARLY for the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/uYTq0ZhLHI — NESN (@NESN) April 8, 2022

The homer was the first for Devers this season and his fourth off of Cole in his career.

Of course, it was followed up with a ride in the home run laundry cart.

Baseball is back.