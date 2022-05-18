Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Salute Vince Wilfork For Patriots Hall Nod

NESN Logo Sign In

Since being voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Vince Wilfork has received congratulations from the three pillars of the Patriots dynasty.

Wilfork’s Hall of Fame announcement included a glowing statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who called him “a dominant defender in the trenches (who) anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history.”

One day later, head coach Bill Belichick — who once called Wilfork the best defensive lineman he’s ever coached — issued his own statement.

“Vince exemplified all the things that define football greatness,” Belichick wrote. “Vince’s rare physical ability was obvious, but it was his professional approach to the game, his competitiveness, toughness and dedication to the team that set him, and several of his teams, apart. Vince Wilfork is an all-time great player.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chimed in with an Instagram comment on the team’s post.

“Amazing teammate and friend and always did things his way,” Brady wrote, adding two heart emojis.