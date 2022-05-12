Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Arrested In Colorado On Misdemeanor

NESN Logo Sign In

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Arapahoe County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released to the Arapahoe County sheriff’s office’s Twitter account, Jeudy is, “being held at the Arapahoe Co. jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold. He’s innocent until proven guilty,”

Andrew Mason of thednvr.com helped explain what the charges mean in a tweet of his own. “Second-degree criminal tampering is defined as tampering ‘with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeudy was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (mountain time).

“We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement.