Celtics List Robert Williams As Questionable For Game 6

The Boston Celtics’ hopes for Game 6 could be brightened if they can face the Milwaukee Bucks at full strength.

On Thursday’s injury report, the Celtics listed center Robert Williams III as questionable. Williams has missed the last two games due to left knee soreness.

Sam Hauser is still listed as out due to a right shoulder instability episode.

The Bucks currently hold a 3-2 series lead after defeating the Celtics at TD Garden. Boston gave up 17 offensive rebounds in Game 5, and Williams’ presence can help solve the Celtics’ rebounding issues and strengthen their defense against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The series will now shift to Fiserv Forum in what is now a must-win game for the Celtics to avoid elimination in the NBA playoffs.

Game 6 will be played Friday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.