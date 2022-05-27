Bruins’ Brad Marchand Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

Marchand is likely to miss the start of the 2022-23 season

Brad Marchand was likely to need surgery following the 2021-22 NHL season, and the Boston Bruins left wing underwent a successful procedure Friday.

The Bruins announced Marchand underwent successful hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips. They added the procedure was done by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY.

Marchand’s timetable for recovery is approximately six months. The 2021-22 season is still in progress as the conference semifinals are still underway, but the recover timetable makes it likely the Bruins forward will miss the start of the 2022-23 NHL season.

