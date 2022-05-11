Bruins Notes: Charlie McAvoy Makes Surprise Return In Game 5 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins entered Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes expecting to be without their top two defenseman.

Instead, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy made a surprise appearance, clearing COVID-19 protocols in time to join his teammates in Carolina. McAvoy’s return didn’t completely galvanize the Bruins, though, as Boston fell to the Hurricanes, 5-1, on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

“We were planning on playing without him,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It was a nice surprise he got taken out of the protocol to get him in the lineup. You could see that missing some time, he wasn’t 100 percent, but he gave it what he had and should be better in Game 6.”

Cassidy said he didn’t find out McAvoy would be available to play until just hours before the game around “lunch time.” McAvoy ended up taking a private plane down to Carolina to be able to play.

Despite just getting cleared and not playing in Game 4, McAvoy still assumed his usual large role in Game 5. McAvoy was by far the leader in time on ice for the Bruins as he played a team-high 25:14. No other defensemen for Boston played more than 20 minutes.

When on the ice, McAvoy recorded two shots along with three blocks and four hits. For McAvoy, he just tried to stick to his game after what had to have been a whirlwind day for the 24-year-old defenseman.

“I tried to show up and put my best foot forward,” McAvoy said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Just tried to give it everything I had today.”