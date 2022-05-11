Bruins Wrap: ‘Canes Take Game 5, Push Boston To Brink Of Elimination

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins no longer have momentum in their first-round playoff series as the Carolina Hurricanes dealt them a resounding 5-1 defeat in Game 5 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

With the loss, the Bruins now trail the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s road woes continue to be a major issue for the team in the playoffs as it now is on the brink of elimination.

The Bruins look like a completely different team away from TD Garden as they have been outscored, 14-5, in the three games in Carolina and have yet to hold a lead on the road in the series.

The Bruins certainly haven’t helped themselves while playing in the hostile environment. Boston got off to another poor start in Game 5 when Jaccob Slavin’s shot 6:11 into the first period squirted past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Following Boston’s Game 4 victory, coach Bruce Cassidy said a key to stealing a game on the road is staying out of the penalty box, but the Bruins didn’t do that. Boston committed five infractions leading to two power-play goals for the Hurricanes.