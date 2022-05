NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will kick off the 2021-22 postseason with their first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

But before Boston stepped on the ice for the Stanley Cup playoffs, the organization tweeted out a hype video Bruins fans will love.

Check it out:

The Bruins and Hurricanes will play Game 1 on Monday night with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on NESN including an hour of pregame starting at 6 p.m.