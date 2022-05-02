Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X-Factors

Scott: Boston has improved drastically on the defensive end since it last faced the Hurricanes but not to the point where it will have the advantage. Led by Slavin, Carolina dominates on the defensive end and makes minimal mistakes in its own zone. The Bruins’ addition of Lindholm bolsters them big time but it’s hard to pick against Carolina here.

Advantage: Hurricanes

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Hurricanes Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Lauren: This probably is one of the more intriguing storylines going into the series. Ullmark never has played in a Stanley Cup playoffs game before, and Swayman has just 19 minutes of playoff experience, which came last season. The tandem has been strong all season for the Bruins and we should expect that same kind of play moving forward.

Swayman did hit a rookie slump and his rebounds were a bit all over the place, but Ullmark emerged as a solid No. 1 goalie during that stretch.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Hurricanes’ goalies. Frederik Andersen had a .922 save percentage in the regular season and went 3-0-0 against Boston this season. But he suffered a leg injury in mid-April and has yet to resume skating. He also is familiar with the B’s eliminating him from Cup contention during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Antti Raanta has experience and isn’t a terrible backup option should Andersen be unable to play. But the goalie struggled in April with a .895 save percentage.

Advantage: Bruins (slightly)

Mike: Reading between the lines, it doesn’t sound overly optimistic regarding Andersen, and that’s a significant development. We know he won’t play Game 1, and The Athletic reported Andersen is expected back “at some point” during the playoffs but also noted a timeline hasn’t really been determined. That lack of clarity feels telling.

Raanta is fine, and Pyotr Kochetkov impressed in relief of Raanta down the stretch. Again, if the Carolina defense plays up to its potential, this series could look like the Bruins-Islanders battle last year where New York’s goaltending situation was in flux early. But if the Hurricanes defense struggles, the Hurricanes duo (minus Andersen) feels more likely to collapse than the Bruins’ hot-and-cold tandem.

Advantage: Slightest edge to the Bruins

Scott: It may go without saying but the goaltending in this series will be the X-factor. Obviously, on the Bruins side of things, Ullmark has been nothing short of spectacular in the final month of the season. The 28-year-old has done the work to get the first start of the series but Swayman is likely to figure into this series as well. Ullmark has zero playoff experience in his career but if his play as of late says anything, it’s that he is ready to go.

The Bruins against Andersen in the playoffs. A tale as old as time… maybe? Andersen has a big question mark surrounding his status seeing he has not skated since getting hurt. Raanta, the Hurricanes’ backup, will have to play the biggest minutes of his career if he is the starter for Carolina in this series. The Hurricanes backup has a .846 save percentage in his playoff career so this can be the Bruins’ time to take down the Hurricanes once and for all this season if he is in the net.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Lauren: Power play.

I think the X-Factor is more of a “thing” than a singular person, though you could make the case for Frederic because he cannot take unnecessary penalties that could cost the Bruins a goal like he has in the past, but I digress. Boston’s power play broke its dreadful 0-for-39 stretch against the Buffalo Sabres, but the B’s must take advantage when given the opportunity, especially against a tough defensive team like Carolina.

The Hurricanes boasted the league’s best penalty kill in the regular season, so it will be no easy task for the Bruins. But they say regular-season stats don’t matter in the playoffs, and Boston now has a clean slate to get the power play going.

Mike: Hampus Lindholm

I’m not sure there’s a more important player in the series, especially if you want to talk about just skaters. Can Lindholm really make up for the glaring differences we saw when these teams met this season? Now would be a very good time for him to be a solid, dependable, two-way defenseman who logs massive minutes and really helps solidify a defense corps that has legitimate question marks. If Lindholm is simply a passenger in this series, we’re going to see more of the same one-sided results we saw in the regular season.

Scott: Goaltending

Hinted at it earlier but the goaltending in this series will be what makes or breaks both these teams. The Bruins aren’t accustomed to coming into the playoffs without Tim Thomas or Tuukka Rask between the pipes. There are many questions being asked but if Ullmark or Swayman can play as they have at their best this season, the Bruins shouldn’t have a problem.

If the Hurricanes get Andersen back at any point in the series, they will be just as dangerous as they were throughout the regular season. If he doesn’t then the Bruins have to take advantage of his absence. It’s as simple as that.

PREDICTION

Lauren: Bruins in six.

This isn’t the same Bruins team that last lost to the Hurricanes. The lines seem to be clicking, Lindholm will be a difference-maker and the Bruins are the overall healthier team. It won’t be easy, but Boston will get its revenge.

Mike: Hurricanes in six

These are two teams that are evenly matched and play a similar style. So it has to come down to depth, right? Carolina has higher upside on the back end and thus a better chance of erasing or at least limiting Boston’s offensive stars, while there are ways the Hurricanes can pressure the Bruins defense to create opportunities. This could be a frustrating series for the Bruins in which they eventually just fall short.

Scott: Bruins in seven.

There’s a run to be had by this Bruins team. At times this season, they’ve looked like one of the best teams in all of hockey, taking down all the top dogs — except for Carolina. This series will be personal quickly and if the Bruins can control themselves, get the power play going, and play their brand of hockey, it’s their series to lose.