Bruins Wrap: Boston Forces Decisive Game 7, Win 5-2

The Boston Bruins tied in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes 3-3 on Thursday night, dishing the new-age Whalers a 5-1 defeat in Game 6 at TD Garden.

With the victory, the best-of-seven series is headed for its conclusive game.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The power-play was a major key to the game for both sides on Thursday, with Carolina going 0-for-4 on the man advantage, while Boston cashed in on one of their three opportunities.

Behind their raucous home crowd, the Bruins could best be described as relaxed on the penalty kill. Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort and Hampus Lindholm all ended the night with multiple blocked shots, while Jeremy Swayman ended his night with 23 saves.

It’s no coincidence that Boston’s fortunes on the power-play returned at-home, as each game in the series has gone to the home team thus far. Boston has been outscored 15-4 on the road in the series, but has flipped the script in home games, outscoring Carolina 14-6.

The bad news is, Boston has just one more chance to turn around their misfortunes on the road. If they don’t it looks like they’ll be exiting the playoffs sooner rather than later.



STARS OF THE GAME

— Brad Marchand opened up the scoring for Boston, netting one just 0:46 in to the second period. He added an assist later and ended the night with two points.