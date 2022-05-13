Top Pitching Prospect Noah Song Could Return To Red Sox Farm System

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have struggled to develop pitching in recent years.

The tides have appeared to change this season, with multiple promising arms off to hot starts this season. One prospect even climbed into Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list.

It’s now sounding like the Red Sox organization could further bolster their rising farm system by bringing back Noah Song — an immensely talented prospect that has not thrown a pitch since 2019 to fulfill his obligations to the Navy.

“Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song completes Naval flight training and has once again applied for a waiver to allow him to pursue a career with the Red Sox,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted on Thursday.

Song tops out at 99 mph with a slider, changeup and curveball. He pitched in seven games for the Single-A Lowell Spinners and posted a 1.06 ERA with a 19/5 K/BB in 17 innings pitched.

Should his request go through, he will immediately become one of the most hyped pitching prospects in the Red Sox farm system.