Heat Fined For Violating League Rules In Game 6 Win Vs. Celtics

It may not be the punishment that Boston Celtics fans were looking for, but the NBA has dished out a fine to the Miami Heat for their bench actions during Game 6 on Friday.

“The Miami Heat organization has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum,” the league announced in a press release.

“On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period of time in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon, or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat’s 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27 at TD Garden.”

Miami’s violation of the rules was pointed out by multiple people, during and after the game on Friday night. Brian Robb of Mass Live shared a screenshot of just one occasion in the fourth quarter.

Tough bench contest for Al Horford on his 3 pic.twitter.com/qAhVpmtiA3 — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 28, 2022

The rules violations were not caught by officials in the heat of action, but if they are in Game 7, can subject Miami to a technical foul for each violation. Following the message from the league, it’s safe to assume the referees assigned to Game 7 will have their eyes on Miami’s bench.

The Heat and Celtics will travel back down to Miami to play Game 7 at FTX Arena. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.