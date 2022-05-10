Marcus Smart Explains Celtics’ Mindset Trailing by Double Digits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are no strangers to adversity. So, when they found themselves down double digits in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Marcus Smart says they knew what kind of mindset they needed to have.

“Just keep going,” said Smart in his postgame availability. “This is where we’re going to see where we’re at. What we’re made of.”

Whatever Boston is made of, it certainly seemed to be enough against Milwaukee. From the moment in which they went down double digits late in the third quarter, the Celtics outscored the Bucks 46-28.

“We had to go and knock (Milwaukee) off of that roll… everybody went and picked each other up,” Smart said when speaking about adjustments.

Despite having their leading scorer from Game 3, Jaylen Brown, taped to the bench with five fouls, the Celtics found ways to execute. “Everyone stepped up to protect (Brown),” Smart said. “Through all the mistakes we made… we were (only) down seven. That was encouraging.”

The Celtics will look to carry their momentum into Game 5 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden, where they will have a chance to take their first lead of the series.