Marcus Smart Was Held Down, Kicked In Face By Giannis Antetokoumpo In Game 4 Vs. Bucks

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not thrilled with Giannis Antetokoumpo’s actions in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I was boxing him out, Marcus Smart said in reference to Giannis Antetokoumpo, as seen on a team-provided video. “He jumps over my back, it was a no-call. We go to the ground, get tangled up, I’m trying to help him up, he’s doing a good job of making sure I don’t get back into the play by holding me down. You can see he kicked me in my face with his foot.

And then when I tried to help him up, like I said, he throws his hand down, then he put his hand up to help. And then when I tried to help he took it back so I’m just like ‘you know what I’m done.’ I tried, I’m not going to keep playing this game with you dude so that’s just what it was.”

Antetokoumpo had no intention of getting up and gave up the act when the Celtics scored.

Giannis and Marcus Smart ?? pic.twitter.com/MbyVgcWRD1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

The Celtics were able to tie the series after mounting a comeback thanks to efficient shooting when it mattered the most. They will take on the Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.