Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA East Finals Game 2 Online, On TV

Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals is set for Thursday night at FTX Arena.

The Heat own a 1-0 lead over the Celtics in the best-of-seven series following a Tuesday night victory in South Beach. Jimmy Butler and company used a dominant third-quarter effort to notch an 11-point Game 1 win over a shorthanded Boston team.

Miami is a 3-point favorite and a -145 moneyline bet at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2. The point total for the second installment of the Celtics-Heat series is set at 207.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Heat Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN