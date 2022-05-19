Here’s Some Encouraging News On Al Horford Before Celtics-Heat Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): The Boston Celtics announced Al Horford is available to play Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Horford started the day listed as doubtful and was upgraded to questionable before ultimately being deemed available upon clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Horford missed Game 1 of the Celtics-Heat series Tuesday night after landing in the COVID-19 protocols.

ORIGINAL STORY: Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Thursday morning that Al Horford remained “doubtful” for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, as Boston still was awaiting test results on the 35-year-old big man, who missed Game 1 after being placed into the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

Then, some encouraging news dropped.

The Celtics announced Thursday afternoon that Horford had been upgraded to “questionable” for Game 2 against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski subsequently reported, citing sources, that Boston has continued testing Horford with the hope that he’ll be able to exit the protocols and play Thursday night in Miami.