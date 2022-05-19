This Ex-Patriot Made Ty Montgomery’s Free Agency Decision Even Easier

NESN Logo Sign In

Ty Montgomery kept it short and sweet Thursday throughout his first news conference as a member of the New England Patriots. He clearly got the Foxboro memo.

However, the hybrid back did offer one interesting detail about what led to his free agency decision earlier this offseason.

Montgomery, now 29 years old, spent the last two seasons playing for the New Orleans Saints. In 2021, he had an opportunity to play with receiver Chris Hogan, who spent three seasons and won two Super Bowls in New England. Before signing with the Patriots, Montgomery spoke with multiple former teammates with Foxboro ties, including Hogan.

Though Montgomery’s mind largely was made up at that point, a strong review from Hogan made his decision an even easier one.

“Honestly, I didn’t really need any persuasion in any way,” Montgomery said Thursday during a virtual conference. “But Hogan was in New Orleans last season. And, so, I did reach out to him. … He spoke very highly (of New England).”

But what about the Patriots was so appealing?

“Honestly, just with the culture that’s here, from the outside looking in, when the New England Patriots called, I just couldn’t say no,” Montgomery said. ” … I wanted to be here.”