Celtics Wrap: Bucks Draw First Blood In Second-Round Playoff Series

The Celtics on Sunday afternoon suffered their first loss of the 2022 NBA playoffs, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 101-89 at TD Garden.

With the defeat, Boston now faces a 1-0 series deficit in its second-round, best-of-seven set against the reigning league champions.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

When we learned the Bucks would be without Khris Middleton potentially for the duration of the series, many figured the onus would be on Giannis Antetokoumpo to drag the Bucks past the Celtics.

The Greek Freak was solid in Game 1, but it was his teammates who proved to be the difference Sunday afternoon.

An opportunity to turn the tides presented itself to the Celtics with 3:37 left in the third quarter when Antetokounmpo subbed out after logging his fourth foul of the game. Boston trailed by six at the time, but it failed to gain any ground while the 2021 Finals MVP was on the bench. Milwaukee held an eight-point lead after three, and Antetokounmpo returned for the start of the final frame.

The two-time league MVP looked like a man possessed after his unusually long rest. Antetokounpo had seven points, four rebounds and three assists over the final 12 minutes.