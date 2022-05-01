NBA Odds: Who Is The Favorite In Game 2 Of Celtics-Bucks? The Celtics will look to bounce back on Tuesday by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t the best way to start a new series, but the Boston Celtics have shown all year they’re not an easy to take down.

The Celtics lost their first playoff game this season against the Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday’s Game 1 loss. Despite not having All-Star Khris Middleton, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo still shined bright at TD Garden. Bookmakers, however, are showing no sign the Celtics will drop Game 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for Tuesday’s Game 2, and the Celtics opened as 4.5-point favorites. The total is set at 215.5, and the moneyline opened at +165 for the Bucks and -195 for the Celtics. This means a $100 bet on the Celtics moneyline would pay out $151.28, and a $100 bet on the Bucks moneyline would pay out $265.

The Celtics will head into Game 2 with a banged up Marcus Smart, and Ime Udoka and co. will have to make the necessary adjustments to avoid falling 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tipoff for Game 2 at the TD Garden is set for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Make sure to check out NESN Bet’s Live Odds page before tip to see how the Celtics-Bucks line changes.