Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Erupts Offensively As Boston Evens Series

The Boston Celtics put together a terrific bounce-back performance and led wire-to-wire to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 109-86, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday at TD Garden.

With Boston’s win, the series is now evened at 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

From his seat on the bench, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who missed the game due to a thigh contusion, had to love the defensive performance Boston put together in this one.

Led by Al Horford and Grant Williams, the Celtics made things extremely difficult for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went 2-for-12 from the field in the first half before finishing with 28 points. Boston didn’t shy away from physicality when it came to Antetokounmpo, either, making him earn everything he got.

The Celtics also caused 17 turnovers and never let Milwaukee heat up from long range like they did in Game 1. The Bucks shot just 3-of-18 from deep.

This high-level of defense, even without the Defensive Player of the Year, was one of the key factors in Boston pulling out the win.