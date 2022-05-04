Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Continues Hot Streak, Offense Shows Up Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won the opening game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 4-0 final at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Boston improved to 10-14 on the season while Los Angeles dropped to 15-10.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha’s performance was dominant once again during his fifth start in a Red Sox uniform. Unfortunately, Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled him after 5 2/3 innings with just 60 pitches thrown.

Wacha certainly looked capable of handling a deeper outing, and the early move to the bullpen was questionable given their recent output. With Garrett Whitlock in the rotation for now, the early hooks become much riskier.

The strategy worked out on Tuesday, but also put unnecessary wear-and-tear on the bullpen for not only the series but the season. If the plan for the Red Sox is to pull starters early regardless of the outcome, the bullpen will wear down.

Hopefully, this strategy is a product of the shortened spring training and not based on the fear of a starter facing the lineup three times.