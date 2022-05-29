David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman Fall Short At IIHF World Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

Team USA and Czechia fell short at the IIHF World Championship semifinals, meaning Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman will have to compete for bronze.

Finland beat USA 4-3 on Saturday at Tampere, Finland. Swayman made 22 saves in the loss. The loss marks the second straight season USA lost in the semifinals. Finland also reached their third straight title game.

Defending champion Canada overwhelmed Czechia 6-1 in the other semifinal matchup. Former Bruin David Krejci scored the lone goal for the Czech Republic.

The third place-game between USA and Czechia will be played on Sunday.

The IIHF World Championship has brought highlight moments for Bruins fans, including Swayman and Sweden’s Linus Ullmark reuniting prior to their May 21 game and Pastrnak connecting with Krejci for a goal against Germany in the quarterfinals.

Now, Pastrnak and Kreci will get their chance against Swayman for a chance at bronze.