Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To Sweep Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox will aim for a sweep against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

The Red Sox won Game 1 behind a complete game from Nathan Eovaldi, 5-3. Boston will rely on a new face on the pitching mound as Josh Winckowski will make his MLB debut.

J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Kevin Plawecki will sit out Game 2 to start out. Bobby Dalbec, who came on as a pinch-hitter in Game 1, will fill in at first base, and Franchy Cordero will take over the designated hitter position. Christian Vázquez fills in at catcher and will help guide Winckowski to his first major-league win.

Trevor Story comes in at second base and will bat third with Alex Verdugo at clean-up. Arroyo will move from second base to short stop and from batting sixth to the bottom of the order. Vázquez will bat fifth in the order.

NESN will air Red Sox versus Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Orioles game: