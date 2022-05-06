Here’s How To Watch Red Sox-White Sox Game Friday Night

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans must venture to an unfamiliar place to watch Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

Apple TV+ will stream Red Sox versus White Sox as part of this week’s edition of “Friday Night Baseball.” One need not subscribe to Apple TV+ or pay a fee in order to watch the game. Simply follow one of these three steps, per MLB:

— Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there

— From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available)

— Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.