Here’s How To Watch Red Sox-White Sox Game Friday Night

An Apple TV+ paid subscription isn't necessary to watch Red Sox-White Sox

by

Boston Red Sox fans must venture to an unfamiliar place to watch Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

Apple TV+ will stream Red Sox versus White Sox as part of this week’s edition of “Friday Night Baseball.” One need not subscribe to Apple TV+ or pay a fee in order to watch the game. Simply follow one of these three steps, per MLB:

— Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there
— From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available)
— Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Recall Jarren Duran From Triple-A Worcester
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37), left wing Taylor Hall (71) and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31)
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3 Lines, Pairings
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Next Article

Celtics Should Be Ecstatic About Latest Marcus Smart Injury Update

Picked For You

Related