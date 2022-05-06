Penguins G Casey DeSmith Out For The Rest of The Playoffs by SportsGrid 21 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery, per TSN.

DeSmith exited the team’s triple-overtime victory in Game 1 during the second overtime. He missed Game 2 on Thursday night due to the injury. In 26 appearances, DeSmith posted a .914 save percentage, allowing 2.79 goals per game.

With DeSmith out for the rest of the playoffs and Tristan Jarry still on the shelf, the Pens will have to rely on Louis Domingue to play between the pipes. Domingue faced 40 shots and saved 35 of them in the loss on Thursday night. He’s only started three games over the past two seasons prior to this year’s playoffs as Games 1 and 2 marked his second and third career playoff appearances.

New York Rangers Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently -102 on the moneyline against the New York Rangers in Game 3 on Saturday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.