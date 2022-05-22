Justin Thomas Claims PGA Championship After Mito Pereira Collapse

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Thomas claimed a win at the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club after edging Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

Thomas and Zalatoris went into the playoff after being tied at 5-under 275 on the tournament. Thomas defeated Zalatoris with the help of a birdie on the par-4 17th hole — the second of three playoff holes.

Zalatoris was just one golfer Thomas had to overcome, though.

Mito Pereira, who entered Sunday as the leader after 54 holes, would have won the tournament with a par on the 18th hole. Instead, Pereira found the water with his drive on the par-4 18th hole and carded a brutal double-bogey on the 72nd hole of his tournament. It caused Pereira to finish Sunday’s round 5-over par and ultimately finish the tournament 4-under par 276.

Mito Pereira finds the water with his drive on the 18th. ? pic.twitter.com/TU9lYYbSfI — GOLF on CBS ? (@GOLFonCBS) May 22, 2022

Thomas mounted a noteworthy comeback before reaching the playoff. He shot 3-under par during the 18 regulation holes with three backside birdies.