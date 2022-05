NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox returned to Fenway Park for a winning series over the Seattle Mariners.

Tom Caron was joined by Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom in NESN’s Fenway studio to talk Boston’s love for Xander Bogaerts and contract extension negotiations.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.