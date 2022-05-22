Alex Cora Sheds Light On Red Sox Work Ethic Amid Offensive Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are starting to heat up offensively after a rough April and early May. In their current five-game win streak — capitalized by a Franchy Cordero walk-off grand slam — Boston has scored 38 runs, 7.6 per game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that the recent surge is no stroke of luck, but an outcome of the hard work the lineup has put in.

“I’ve seen guys staying after games more than the three years before combined,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve never seen that here but they want to hit. We want to be a great offensive team and this was a good homestand.”

There have been reports of players finding fixes to their swings after games, and now it appears that the rest of the lineup is starting to pull their weight around Boston’s powerful middle of the order.

Trevor Story certainly got back on track against Seattle, as he mashed five home runs with 13 RBIs in the four-game series sweep.

The Red Sox will look to keep the momentum going in Chicago against the White Sox, who hold a three-game advantage over Boston in the season series. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.