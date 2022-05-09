Kevin Plawecki Pleads For Red Sox To Not Panic Amid Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Times are tough for the Boston Red Sox at present.

The Red Sox were swept at Fenway Park over the weekend by the Chicago White Sox, which dropped Boston’s record on the season down to 10-19. Only four teams in all of Major League Baseball currently have a worse winning percentage than Boston.

An MLB season is very long, and over the course of six months, there will be times when things just don’t go your way. But one thing the Red Sox always can be in control of is their collective team attitude, which Kevin Plawecki hopes can stay upbeat even when consistent success isn’t there.

“You can’t panic. You can’t think too much. You have to stick together,” Plawecki told reporters Sunday, per The Boston Globe. “The most frustrating part of all of this is that we’re not getting blown out every night. We’re in every game.”

Plawecki added: “Are we going to have a fun season or be miserable for the 130-something games we have left? We have to stay together and keep confidence that it will turn. But you can’t just talk about it — you have to work.”

The frustration Plawecki mentioned is more than understandable. Of Boston’s 19 losses on the year to date, 11 were by two runs or less. At some point, it feels like the Red Sox’s fortune has to flip and Alex Cora’s team will start winning more of those close games than they lose.

Boston will try to start righting the ship Tuesday when it kicks off a two-game series with the reigning World Series champion Braves in Atlanta. Full coverage of the opener will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NESN+.