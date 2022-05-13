Nine Thoughts On Patriots’ 2022 Schedule After Official Release

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ 2022 schedule finally arrived Thursday night. Here are nine initial thoughts on their 17-game slate:

1. Talk about a less-than-ideal opener.

The Patriots will visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, meaning they’ll need to endure the sweltering South Florida heat and contend with an AFC East rival that’s won six of the last nine games in this biannual series, including both last season. New England’s new-look secondary also will face an early test against a lightning-fast Miami receiving corps headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

This is the third straight year that the Patriots and Dolphins have squared off on opening weekend, with the last two meetings coming at Gillette Stadium. Miami will come to Foxboro on New Year’s Day.

2. The Patriots also will be on the road in Week 2, visiting a Pittsburgh Steelers team led by either Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky before returning to New England for a Week 3 home opener against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (both 1 p.m. ET kickoffs).

This is a notable change for Bill Belichick’s club, which hadn’t begun a season on the road since 2016 (the Jimmy Garoppolo game in Arizona) and hadn’t opened with back-to-back roadies since 2014.

The Patriots also will travel again when they visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 (4:25 p.m. ET), so three of their first four games will be away from Gillette.