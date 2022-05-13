Patriots Odds: Where Postseason Prices Sit With NFL Schedule Confirmed New England's win total it set at over/under 8.5 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Both the Patriots and oddsmakers previously knew New England’s opponents for the 2022-23 season, but the NFL’s league-wide schedule release Thursday night offered some confirmation as to how the fall would unfold for Bill Belichick and company.

Among the most noteworthy elements, the Patriots will open their season on the road in Miami as they face the Dolphins and later will travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. New England also have a date with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as the Patriots travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. But perhaps the biggest games on the schedule will be when the Patriots face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and Week 18.

Now, with so many of the big questions answered, it felt like it made sense to revisit the betting boards and see how the Patriots stack up in the eyes of oddsmakers. The following prices are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

— The Patriots are 40-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

New England’s prices to win the Lombardi Trophy are behind 18 other teams including the Bills (+650) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-to-1) along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Packers and Los Angeles Rams (all 10-to-1).

— The Patriots are 22-to-1 to win the AFC.

New England is behind 11 other teams including the favorite Bills (+330) to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy. As of late March, the SuperBook in Las Vegas had the Pats behind 10 AFC teams with odds of 20-to-1.

— The Patriots are 4-to-1 to win the AFC East.

Belichick and company currently are in a tie with the Miami Dolphins (4-to-1) with the second best odds to win a division. The Bills, as indicated with both of their other postseason futures, are the clear favorite (-175) to win a third straight AFC East crown.

— New England’s win total currently is set at over/under 8.5.

The Patriots opened at over/under 8.5 wins when totals were first posted in late March. Those have remained the same after the NFL draft and schedule release. Taking the Under (+100) would pay out even money.

— Will the Patriots make the playoffs? Yes (+140) and No (-175)

Oddsmakers clearly view the AFC as too deep for the Patriots.