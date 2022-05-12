Patriots Schedule Leaks Tracker: Following Rumors On 2022 Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ full schedule for the 2022 regular season won’t be officially unveiled until 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

But, as is the case every year on this day, pieces of that schedule already have leaked.

As we await the NFL’s official primetime announcement, follow along with our running tracker of every Patriots leak:

— The Patriots will visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, per a report from The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. That game will be in the late-afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET) timeslot, with a marquee matchup between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs following on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Patriots come to Lambeau Field in Week 4 for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

— The Patriots will host the Detroit Lions in Week 5 and the Chicago Bears in Week 7, per the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. The Bears game — the first NFL matchup between 2021 first-round quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields — is a Monday nighter.

Per source, can confirm reports that the Patriots will travel to Green Bay Week 4 with a 4:25 start, and host Detroit Week 5 at 1 p.m — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) May 12, 2022

Can confirm the Pats will be playing Monday Night Football (8:15) Week 7 against Chicago in a matchup of 2021 first round picks Mac Jones and Justin Fields. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) May 12, 2022

— A reported leak of the Dolphins’ schedule showed the Patriots hosting Miami on Thursday night in Week 3 and visiting their AFC East rivals in Week 11, but the tweet sharing that schedule was subsequently deleted. So, stay tuned on those. They might not be accurate.

— For the first time since the infamous 2013 Butt Fumble game, the Patriots will play on Thanksgiving this season. They’ll visit the Minnesota Vikings in the primetime in Week 12, per Guregian.