Patriots 2022 Schedule: When New England Reportedly Will Visit Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Patriots schedule will be officially revealed Thursday night, but we already know the date and time for one of New England’s marquee matchups.

The Patriots will head west for a Week 4Sunday afternoon showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported Wednesday night, citing a source. Kickoff from Lambeau Field will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With the NFL season opener scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, the Patriots-Packers game seemingly will happen on Sunday, Oct. 2. There is no word on which network will broadcast the contest.

The Patriots come to Lambeau Field in Week 4 for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

The Packers were excellent last season, going 13-4 and earning the NFC’s top playoff seed. However, Rodgers and Co. came up short in the postseason, suffering a disappointing divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

New England, of course, limped to a 10-7 finish in the regular season before getting blown out in a divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Barring injury, the game will mark the first matchup between Rodgers and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Rodgers went 1-2 against New England during the Tom Brady era, most recently suffering a 31-17 loss at Gilette Stadium in 2018.