NBA Announces Scheduled Time For Celtics-Bucks Game 6

The Celtics are hoping to avoid elimination from the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, and now fans know what time to tune in for Boston’s must-win game.
After the Memphis Grizzlies’ dominant victory over the Golden State Warriors, the NBA set the official times for Friday nights double-header action. The Celtics and Bucks are set to play at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Warriors and Grizzlies are set to play after at 10 p.m.
The Bucks hold a 3-2 series lead over Boston after Wednesday’s Game 5 win. The Celtics are ready to move on after blowing their fourth-quarter lead.