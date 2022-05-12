NBA Announces Scheduled Time For Celtics-Bucks Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are hoping to avoid elimination from the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, and now fans know what time to tune in for Boston’s must-win game.

After the Memphis Grizzlies’ dominant victory over the Golden State Warriors, the NBA set the official times for Friday nights double-header action. The Celtics and Bucks are set to play at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Warriors and Grizzlies are set to play after at 10 p.m.

The Bucks hold a 3-2 series lead over Boston after Wednesday’s Game 5 win. The Celtics are ready to move on after blowing their fourth-quarter lead.