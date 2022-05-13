Watch Patriots’ Trent Brown Throw First Pitch For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a mixed week for New England Patriots offensive linemen throwing out the first pitch.

2022 first-round draft pick Cole Strange didn’t have the best outing when throwing out the first pitch at his alma mater, UT-Chattanooga. However, things went a bit better for Trent Brown, who threw out the first pitch for Triple-A Worcester before their Thursday games against the Rochester Red Wings.

While the pitch wasn’t perfect, it did make home plate. Maybe Brown can give Strange a few pointers along with mentoring the rookie on the football field.