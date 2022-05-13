Patriots 2022 Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times For All 17 Games

It’s here: the New England Patriots’ 2022 season schedule.
The dates and times for all 17 regular-season games — plus the bye week — were officially announced Thursday night, allowing Patriots fans to map out their plans for the upcoming fall and winter.
The Patriots will announce their preseason schedule at a later date, but they did reveal their three exhibition opponents: the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and, most notably, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.
Here’s a look at the Patriots’ full ’22 slate:
Week 1: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 6: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears (Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Week 8: at New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday, Dec. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals (Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET)
Week 18: at Buffalo Bills (Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, TBD)