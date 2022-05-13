Patriots 2022 Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times For All 17 Games

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s here: the New England Patriots’ 2022 season schedule.

The dates and times for all 17 regular-season games — plus the bye week — were officially announced Thursday night, allowing Patriots fans to map out their plans for the upcoming fall and winter.

The Patriots will announce their preseason schedule at a later date, but they did reveal their three exhibition opponents: the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and, most notably, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ full ’22 slate:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET)