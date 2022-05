NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After a quiet first period, the Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead in Game 6 of the best-of-seven playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes just 46 seconds into the second.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand delivered a strike, assisted by center Charlie Coyle and defense Connor Clifton.

The goal was Marchands’ fourth goal of the series, Coyle’s fourth assist and Clifton’s first.