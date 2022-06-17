Tommy Pham Goes Off About Slapping Joc Pederson, Has ‘No Regrets’

NESN Logo Sign In

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson’s fantasy football brouhaha is the gift that keeps on giving.

If you’re unfamiliar, the two outfielders were involved in a physical altercation last month where Pham slapped Pederson for alleged fantasy football misconduct. Both players gave their sides of the story, the league suspended Pham and everyone moved on. Or so we thought.

Pham just can’t seem to move on from the incident, giving yet another explanation of the event.

“You know what, I’ve got no regrets,” Pham told Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. “None at all. Joc deserved to be slapped. They were talking about pressing charges. I’m like, ‘Go ahead. Assault for a slap? OK.’ People do way worse.”

Pederson’s Giants seemed to poke fun at the incident, wearing t-shirts that said “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” before their game against the Kansas City Royals on June 14. Pham wasn’t amused, claiming he was thanked for the slap.

“This is something personal between me and (Pederson),” Pham said. “It has nothing to do with the Giants, but they tried to make it about them.

“There were about 100 people that thanked me after I slapped him. Players, coaches, trainers, reporters. What does that say? I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know Joc was this disliked.'”