Draymond Green Rubs Salt In Celtics Fans’ Wounds With ‘Game 7’ Tweet

Draymond Green and the Warriors ended Boston’s season last Thursday, but Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals didn’t mark the end of the loud-mouthed forward coming after the Celtics and their fans.

The ever-entertaining Green took several deserved victory laps on social media after Golden State won its fourth championship in the past eight years. The four-time All-Star took another spin Sunday when he reminded Green Teamers of how they could have wrapped up their weekend.

“Getting ready for Game 7 tonight? (lock emoji) in!!! Happy Father’s Day,” Green tweeted.

Between Green’s social media channels and his self-titled podcast, it feels safe to say Celtics fans aren’t done feeling the wrath of the 10-year veteran for the summer.