Red Sox Notes: Boston Riding Hot June, Continue Climb In Standings

The Red Sox started off the season slow, but after a successful West Coast road trip, Boston followed it up with a dominant nine-game homestand before it goes back on the road.

The Red Sox are now 16-4 in June and have moved to 7-2 during their homestand with a win against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Boston is now a half-game back behind the Toronto Blue Jays for second in the American League East, and they maintain their second-place spot in the AL Wild Card race.

Boston also has been getting it done without some of its biggest stars. Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder brought in four runs in the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Tigers, and Alex Verdugo added in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Red Sox promised they would keep wearing their City Connect jerseys until they lost, and the streak continued Wednesday. Boston is now 11-2 overall when wearing the City Connect jerseys — 5-0 this season.

“We haven’t had one of these in a while, at home,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “For us, to go to where we want to, we have to do this. Now we go on the road, and we got Cleveland (Guardians). We got Toronto. We got the (Chicago) Cubs. Cleveland’s playing good baseball — Toronto too. Let’s just keep doing what we’re doing, and if we do that, we’re going to be okay.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

— Refsnyder has been a journeyman ball player, and he has been a key contributor filling in and adding depth at the outfield position for Boston. In the last seven games with the Red Sox, the outfielder has batted .407 with a double and home run — he hit his first with Boston on Wednesday night — to go along with four RBIs and six runs.