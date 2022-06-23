Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Big Third Inning Leads To 6-2 Win Over Tigers

The Boston Red Sox swept the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night with a 6-2 win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox move ahead to 39-31 on the year, and the Tigers drop to 26-43.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox were down 2-0 heading into the third inning and had yet to record a hit. That changed starting with Bobby Dalbec and Christian Vázquez getting the offense going. Jarren Duran brought them home with a double, and the third inning was capped off by Rob Refsnyder. The Red Sox right fielder hit his first home run with Boston to put the Red Sox up, 4-2.

Boston didn’t look back as Michael Wacha and the bullpen shut down the Tigers. Wacha struck out seven batters through six innings, recovering well after giving up a two-run homer in the first inning. Alex Verudgo added to the Red Sox’s lead with a two-run single.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Refsnyder’s homer traveled 364 feet, hitting atop the Green Monster. The right fielder finished his night batting 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and he boosted his batting average to .407.

— Duran’s two-run double was the only hit of the night for him. The centerfielder finished 1-for-4 at the plate scoring one run.

— Báez was the only offensive force for the Tigers at Fenway. The Detroit shortstop batted 2-for-3, including a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.

WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook closed Refsnyder’s home run prop at 6-to-1. A $100 bet on the outfielder to hit his first dinger with Boston would have paid out $700.

ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will be off Thursday and start their road trip Friday against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and full coverage of the game will be on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

