Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Big Third Inning Leads To 6-2 Win Over Tigers

The Boston Red Sox swept the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night with a 6-2 win at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox move ahead to 39-31 on the year, and the Tigers drop to 26-43.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox were down 2-0 heading into the third inning and had yet to record a hit. That changed starting with Bobby Dalbec and Christian Vázquez getting the offense going. Jarren Duran brought them home with a double, and the third inning was capped off by Rob Refsnyder. The Red Sox right fielder hit his first home run with Boston to put the Red Sox up, 4-2.
Boston didn’t look back as Michael Wacha and the bullpen shut down the Tigers. Wacha struck out seven batters through six innings, recovering well after giving up a two-run homer in the first inning. Alex Verudgo added to the Red Sox’s lead with a two-run single.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Refsnyder’s homer traveled 364 feet, hitting atop the Green Monster. The right fielder finished his night batting 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and he boosted his batting average to .407.
— Duran’s two-run double was the only hit of the night for him. The centerfielder finished 1-for-4 at the plate scoring one run.
— Báez was the only offensive force for the Tigers at Fenway. The Detroit shortstop batted 2-for-3, including a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
