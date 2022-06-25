Red Sox Reportedly Recall Pitching Prospect For Upcoming Spot Start

NESN Logo Sign In

You wouldn’t know it by watching them continue to rail off wins, but the Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the injury bug lately.

Boston currently has seven players on the injured list, including starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock, who are both dealing with inflammatory injuries that have held pushed back their initial return dates. With Tanner Houck ineligible to slide into a starting role in their upcoming series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, due to his vaccination status, the Red Sox have reportedly called on yet another minor league pitcher to make a spot start.

According to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, Connor Seabold has a locker in Cleveland and has been activated by the Red Sox in advance of their series against Toronto.

Seabold was pulled from his start with Worcester on Friday in preparation of his big league call-up.

The 26-year-old righty has a 2.09 earned run average in 11 starts for the Woo Sox this season, serving as one of their best starters, leading the rotation in wins, opponent batting average and WHIP. He made his major league debut on Sept. 11, 2021, allowing two earned runs in three innings pitched, earning a no decision.

With Whitlock moving closer to a return, it’s likely Seabold won’t be with the big league club for long, but as seen with Josh Winckowski, a solid outing could lead into greater opportunities in the future.