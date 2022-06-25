Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Middle Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox can win their seventh straight series Saturday night.

Boston plays its middle game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field after a 6-3 win Friday fueled the Red Sox to their fifth consecutive victory.

Josh Winckowski will toe the rubber for Boston in search of win No. 3 on the season. He’ll oppose Shane Bieber.

Xander Bogaerts will return to the lineup after sitting out Friday’s game. He’ll take his usual shortstop position and bat fourth. Christian Arroyo, who had a big role in the win, will begin the game on the bench. Bobby Dalbec also will slot back into the lineup in the seventh hole and play first base. Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties for Winckwoski and bath ninth.

First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 5 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Guardians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (40-31)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley, Jr., RF

Kevin Plawecki, C