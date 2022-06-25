49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Will Be Cleared To Throw Soon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be poised to resume throwing after offseason shoulder surgery, which means the trade rumors for the former New England Patriots signal caller will soon resurface.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the timetable for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s throwing remains on schedule — Garoppolo will turn 31 years old during this upcoming season.

“The expectation has been Garoppolo, who had the procedure on his right shoulder in March, will throw over the next few weeks after he’s been cleared, and that plan remains in place,” Fowler’s report said.

Once Jimmy G is cleared, and he passes a physical, the trade market for the quarterback can resume. Teams like the Carolina Panthers have been reportedly interested in Garoppolo, though the 2022 NFL Draft appears to have changed plans for interested teams. The belief in the NFL is coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch aren’t willing to part away with Garoppolo at a low price.

Trey Lance has assumed starting quarterback duties during offseason workouts and minicamp and will be the likely starter for the 49ers in Week 1. Garoppolo has been excused from mandatory minicamp, and veteran Nate Sudfeld has been the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Lance in OTAs with rookie Brock Purdy in the No. 3 spot.

On Jimmy G’s contract for the 2022-23 season, ESPN notes, “Garoppolo is entering the final season of his contract and is scheduled to count $26.95 million against the 2022 salary cap. That deal included a no-trade clause for the 2021 season only, and the 49ers have the right to trade him to any team of their choosing, if they wish.

“An acquiring team would take on a $24.2 million salary if it traded for Garoppolo right now, but that salary is not guaranteed and interested teams could, potentially, work with him on a contract extension that knocks down the salary number in exchange for guarantees.”