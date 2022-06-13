U.S. Open Preview: Country Club In Brookline Offers Rich History In Major Event

NESN Logo Sign In

The best sports city in the world is gearing up for a classic.

And no, we’re not talking about the Boston Celtics competing for the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18 or the Boys of Summer Boston Red Sox continuing their in-season turnaround at historic Fenway Park.

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., one of the oldest and most historic courses in the country, will welcome the best golfers in the sport for the 2022 U.S. Open this week. The 122nd U.S. Open, one of golf’s four major championships, will host its first of four rounds Thursday.

The history of the U.S. Open makes it one of the biggest events on the calendar for golf fans, but this year’s host site being The Country Club makes it arguably the event of the summer in Boston.

The Country Club, after all, has held some of the most noteworthy events in the sport’s history long before Tom Brady showed up to win six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

The most popular event ever hosted at The Country Club, and one of the true David vs. Goliath stories in sports history, was the 1913 U.S. Open. It was the first of what will now be four U.S. Open championships on the property. The Country Club also has hosted six U.S. Amateurs, two U.S. Women’s Amateurs and the unforgettable 1999 Ryder Cup.

Francis Ouimet, a 20-year-old amateur who was a caddy at The Country Club after growing up across the street, won the 1913 U.S. Open. Ouimet was portrayed in Mark Frost’s 2002 book, ?The Greatest Game Ever Played: Harry Vardon, Francis Ouimet, and the Birth of Modern Golf” before becoming a Walt Disney Production’s film ?The Greatest Game Ever Played? in 2005. In earning his victory, Ouimet stunned England legends Harry Vardon and Ted Ray following a three-way, 18-hole playoff.