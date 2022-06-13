Celtics Will Win NBA Finals Over Warriors If Playoff Trend Continues Neither team has lost back-to-back games by Scott Neville 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Celtics clinch an NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors by following a very strange trend? They are two wins away from doing just that.

One reason both teams were able to reach the NBA Finals was their resiliency following a loss. Boston is 7-0 following a loss this postseason and Golden State is 6-0.

Should that trend continue, the Celtics will win the series in Game 7, as they did in the previous two rounds of the playoffs. On the other hand, the Warriors will have to buck the trend in order to claim their fourth title since 2015, though they can do so Monday.

It would have sounded somewhat foolish to base a bet or prediction on those stats, but entering Game 5, the trend is just three games away from holding.

The Celtics are slight underdogs in the series with +110 odds to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the Warriors are -130 with two home games remaining. A $100 bet on Boston would pay out $210.

The Warriors appear to have momentum, winning Game 4 to tie the series at two apiece and heading back home for Game 5. That said, momentum has not carried over game-to-game in a Celtics’ series since they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Home-court advantage has not been a real factor either in any series involving the C’s.

Before doubting Boston, remember how well it responded to each loss this postseason, and that it’s 8-3 on the road during the playoffs.

Pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors will be played on Monday at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.