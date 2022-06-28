Writer Names Emerging Pitching As Reason Behind Red Sox Rise In June

NESN Logo Sign In

There is no question the Boston Red Sox have made a vast improvement across the board in their all-around play as of late.

Their 19-5 record in June is remarkable, and took efforts from all facets of their roster. That said, one writer highlighted just how much better the pitching has been since the calender turned over.

So what has changed?

“In short, the Red Sox started pitching at an elite level — especially their starters,” Boardroom’s Shlomo Sprung wrote Monday. “After registering a 4.44 ERA as a team in May, that number is down to 2.66 in June.”

A season ago, Nathan Eovaldi emerged as a legitimate frontline starter for Boston with Chris Sale’s future in jeopardy. A year later, and Nick Pivetta appears to be making the same leap.

“Pivetta has emerged as the team’s ace, going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in May, and following that with a nearly identical June (4-1, 2.12),” Sprung continued.

While notable, Pivetta might not be the pitcher with the biggest turnaround, as Michael Wacha has made an arguably greater ascension.