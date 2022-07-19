Asante Samuel Gives Take On Who Deserves Credit For Patriots Dynasty

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick was brought once up again as former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel weighed in on the debate.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was a guest on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Monday with Brandon Marshall, Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, LeSean McCoy and D.J. Williams. McCoy, like Samuel, has experience being on the same team with Brady; McCoy was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl in Brady’s first year with the team in 2020. McCoy first gave his take on the Brady versus Belichick debate.

“Before Belichick got with the Patriots, in my opinion, he was a regular degular,” McCoy said, via Twitter video from reporter Dov Kleiman. “He got a little love from (Bill) Parcells, so he rode that coattail. This dude goes to the Patriots. He got all these hall of fame greats on defense. Then, he gets the best player I’ve ever seen play football, Tom Brady. I played with him. He (Samuel) played with him.”

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believed Brady was motivated to prove those who gave Belichick more credit for the Patriots dynasty wrong. Samuel agreed, and he didn’t mince words on who he gives credit to for the dynasty.

“Why did y’all won, because of that head coach (Arians)? No,” Samuel said.”

“Brady,” McCoy replied to Samuel’s question.

“The head coach came out and said it, I ain’t got to do nothing. I just let Tom do his thing. It’s Belichick who got to act like, ‘I’m gonna throw Troy Brown in here at nickelback.’ No, all this stuff is working because of Tom. Troy Brown, yeah, he probably can play nickelback.