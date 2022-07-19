Nationals Star Juan Soto Takes Home 2022 Home Run Derby Crown

NESN Logo Sign In

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is the 2022 Home Run Derby Champion.

JUAN SOTO WINS THE 2022 #HRDERBY



The two-time Silver Slugger now has the HR Derby crown! pic.twitter.com/fGu8ez9w9I — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022

Soto took down Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final round, 19-18, to take home the derby chain and a nice $1 million dollar pay day.

The 23-year-old entered the event with +500 odds to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He was the third favorite to win the event behind back-to-back defending champion Pete Alonso (+200) and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber (+340).

Rodriguez hit 81 total home runs, the most in a single derby, but slowed in the final round after hitting 32 and 31 in the first two rounds respectively.

Soto knocked out Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez in the first round and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in round two.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.