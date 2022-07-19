Members Of 2018 Red Sox Reunite For Photo Before Home Run Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 All-Star contingent ran into some old friends Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, who won the 2018 World Series alongside Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, also are in Los Angeles for Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic festivities. And prior to what proved to be an exciting Home Run Derby, all five players came together for a group photo in the outfield.

Betts and Devers both are slated to start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. The Dodgers star will play center field and bat second for the National League, while Devers will man his usual third base and hit third for the American League in his second career All-Star Game.

Boston’s stars currently are scheduled to reunite with Benintendi again in early August when the Red Sox and the Royals meet for a four-game series. But that set at Kauffman Stadium starts two days after the MLB trade deadline, and there’s a chance Benintendi will have been moved by the Royals by that point.

Tuesday night’s All-Star Game has a first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The AL, which is riding an eight-year win streak, is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook to come out on top.

